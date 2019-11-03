Toll in Nepal bus accident rises to 16

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): Toll in the bus accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday afternoon rose to 16 after several more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operations, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm (local time) when the bus, en route to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali area of Dolakha village, skidded off Araniko highway and plunged into the Sunkoshi river at Sukute area.

Several people injured in the incident were rushed to Sadabahar Hospital and Primary Health Care Centre in Dolalghat village for treatment.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers at the time of the incident. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

