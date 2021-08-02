Tony Abbott appointed Australia PM Scott Morrison's special trade envoy for India

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been appointed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Special Trade Envoy for India to increase bilateral trade and investment to propel the economic relationship towards its full potential.

Abbott would be in India from August 2 to 6 and will be meeting ministers, businesspeople and think tanks to energise bilateral economic ties.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said on Monday that the bilateral relationship is at a historic high.

"In 2020, PM Modi and PM Morrison elevated the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also committed to strengthening our economic relationship," he said.



The envoy said that Australia is keen to deepen trade and investment links with India and take the economic relationship to next level.

Barry O'Farrell said increasing bilateral trade and investment will help drive economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic and build secure and resilient supply chains.

"Ex-Australian PM, Tony Abbott, has been appointed Australian PM's Special Trade Envoy for India for progress in that agenda. He's in India from August 2 to 6 and looks forward to meeting with ministers, businesspeople and think tanks to energise bilateral economic relationship," he said.

"Mr Abbott looks forward to discussions on India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which will propel our economic relationship to its full potential, to mutual benefit of the Indian and Australian people," he added.

Both India and Australia are members of the Quad, Commonwealth, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), ASEAN Regional Forum and Asia Pacific Partnership on Climate and Clean Development. (ANI)

