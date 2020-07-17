Torrential rain in China claims 141 lives

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): At least 141 people have died so far in China as the Yangtze River continued to swell due to torrential rain, The New York Times reported.

Heavy downpour caused three landslides on Thursday in a town in mountainous Chongqing upstream on the Yangtze.

At 10 am on Friday, the reservoir reported a maximum inflow of 50,000 cubic metres per second, which was expected to reach 55,000 cubic metres per second at 8 pm (local time), according to Xinhua.

The flood was caused by rising water levels in the river's trunk streams along the upper reaches and the rapidly increasing inflow of the Three Gorges reservoir along the river. (ANI)

