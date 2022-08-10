Torrential rains paralyze lives of people in Nepal.

Lalitpur [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Amid a spell of heavy rains in Nepal, several areas of Kathmandu valley got inundated on Wednesday throwing the routine of locals off gear.

Heavy downpour since Tuesday resulted in waterlogging on the banks of Bagmati River affecting daily activities of numerous settlements nearby. Massive downpour compelled people to move out of their homes along with belongings.

As per the police officials, no human casualties have been reported so far; however animal shelters have suffered severe damage.

"Heavy rainfall on Tuesday night has resulted in inundation of many settlements. The roads were flooded with the water increasing challenge to drive the vehicles," Subash Shrestha, a resident of Kathmandu Valley told ANI.

Chovar, the exit point of most of the rivers flowing through the Kathmandu and Lalitpur District was also flooded with muddy water as river breached the embankments and entered settlements.



Since the wee hours of Wednesday, Nepal Police has been carrying out rescue operations across the Kathmandu Valley. Dozens of people were stuck in the overnight flood as 75.1 millimeter rainfall was recorded till 6AM (NST) on Wednesday.

Monsoon season in Nepal starts from the month of June and extends till September when the Himalayan Nation records the human casualties in paramount numbers and damage to properties.

The monsoon season in Nepal generally begins on June 13 and ends on September 23. Last year it started on June 11.

A normal monsoon, supported by the timely arrival of rain, translates into favorable conditions for agricultural production, mainly of paddy, and is further linked with the country's overall economic growth.

The monsoon season, which delivers around 80 per cent of the country's total annual rainfall, generally lasts 105 days. However, in recent years, it has been taking more time to withdraw. (ANI)

