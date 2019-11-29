Tokyo [Japan], Nov 29 (ANI): The Toshiba group on Thursday signed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with the Kerala government for technology transfer and manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
The EOI was signed at the Kerala State Investment Promotion Seminar organised here which saw the participation of a high-level delegation of the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Vijayan addressed the seminar organised for 150 major Japanese investors. (ANI)
Toshiba, Kerala govt sign EOI for making lithium-ion batteries for e-vehicles
ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 02:48 IST
