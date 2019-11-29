Toshiba, Kerala govt sign EOI for making lithium-ion batteries for e-vehicles

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 29 (ANI): The Toshiba group on Thursday signed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with the Kerala government for technology transfer and manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The EOI was signed at the Kerala State Investment Promotion Seminar organised here which saw the participation of a high-level delegation of the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan addressed the seminar organised for 150 major Japanese investors. (ANI)

