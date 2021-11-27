Tourism cuts, transport reduces in parts of China amid COVID-19 surge

Beijing [China], November 27 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, China has cut tourism activities and limited transport facilities in Shanghai and a nearby city, after it detected three domestically transmitted coronavirus cases.

According to CNA, Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on November 25, official data from the National Health Commission (NHC) revealed on Friday.

Shanghai has suspended travel agencies from organising tourism that involves trips between the city and other province-level regions, according to CNA.



The financial hub of 24.9 million residents has sealed up a few residential compounds deemed of higher infection risk, and two local hospitals have halted some face-to-face services to comply with COVID-19 control.

Xuzhou city in the eastern Jiangsu province, about nine hours' drive from Shanghai, reported one locally transmitted asymptomatic carrier for Thursday who was a close contact of a Shanghai infection. China counts asymptomatic cases separately.

The city of 9.1 million has suspended all its three subway lines, cut some citywide as well as long-distance bus services and closed a few entrances on highways linking it and surrounding areas.

As of Thursday, mainland China had reported 98,583 confirmed cases with symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad. The total death toll remained unchanged at 4,636, according to the CNA, a Singapore based TV Channel. (ANI)

