Tourists visit Tokyo's Kappabashi street to buy kitchen tools

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:12 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 21 (ANI): Foreign tourists thronged the Kappabashi street in Tokyo to buy Japanese-image tableware, and kitchen tools such as plates and chopsticks.
The street is lined up with specialty shops containing products such as tableware and kitchen tools and much more.
"I came to buy a kitchen knife. I first checked out about the shops on the Internet and decided to come to buy here," said a visitor.
Shops specialised in making food models are holding activity classes for visitors. Using a colored wax-like substance, students made models of Japanese fried food 'tempura' and lettuce.
Midori Yuasa of Kama-Asa said, "Professional chefs, people who cook at home, and customers from overseas visit our store. I think that Kappabashi is one of the few towns in Japan where there are so many different kinds of kitchen tools. So once visiting, you will be able to see so many different kinds of tools. The fact that Japanese food 'Washoku' became well-known around the world is bringing attention to Japanese kitchen tools."
Beautiful and delicate Japanese cuisine 'washoku' is made using various kinds of kitchen knives. Moreover, lessons on food models are now a famous tourist attraction in Kappabashi street.
The Kama-Asa store selling cooking equipment has a history of over 100 years. Many professional cooks visit the store for buying kitchen knives for various uses. They are able to get many professional cooking tools to support 'washoku' with delicate cooking skills. (ANI)

