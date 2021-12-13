'Toy Soldiers: Fake Men' Gabriel has been controversial for his hate speech

Seoul [South Korea], December 13 (ANI/Global Economic): Gabriel, a Croatian online streamer based in Korea who appeared in the YouTube channel 'Toy Soldiers: Fake Men,' is being controversial for his anti-Korean hate speech.

Recently, a user wrote a post on the US social community 'Reddit,' claiming that "35 per cent of Korean women are prostitutes." This user's ID was the same as the one Gabriel previously used when he wrote a post to blame Captain Lee Geun, who manages the YouTube channel 'Toy Soldiers: Fake Men.'

He said in the post, "Korea is a society based on who is older, and it is traditional and backward. It put more value on groups than individuals, and being old is power. Socially, Korea is still in the Stone Age."



He also said, "In East Asia, including Korea, prostitution is very common. It's a part of their lives. If you are a foreign man, all the girls who will date you are prostitutes."

"I think prostitution and sex workers are disgusting, so I will never date those who are engaged in the sex industry," he said. "About 35 per cent of Korean women have sex to make money. More than 80% of them also had plastic surgery."

Gabriel previously posted a video on his YouTube channel titled 'I'm going to the US to make money.' In the video, he said, "I don't think Korean online entertainment is going the right way that I expected."

Last year, Gabriel appeared as a member of the web entertainment show 'Toy Soldiers: Fake Men season 1.' He sparked controversy as he blamed the 'Fake Men' channel's Captain Lee is bluffing, and said, "I don't like him." (ANI/Global Economic)

