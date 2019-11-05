Visuals of the shutter-down protest called by traders in PoK on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Visuals of the shutter-down protest called by traders in PoK on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Traders in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan hold strike against unfair taxation policies

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:26 IST

Muzaffarabad/Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], Nov 5 (ANI): Traders and shopkeepers across the illegally-occupied regions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir">Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan continue to hold a shutter-down strike against unfair taxation policies of the Pakistani government.
They said that they reject the taxation policies introduced in the federal budget by the Pakistan government which negatively impacts businesses in PoK.
Another major irritant for them is the cumbersome procedure requiring anyone buying items worth 50,000 Pakistani rupees or more to produce identity papers.
Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Secretary of Traders Association in Muzaffarabad city, said: "This shutter down strike is being observed here against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan income tax policy 2019. We do not accept these unjust policies. Currently, FBR and income tax officials are blackmailing traders, misguiding them and taking bribes from them".
Pakistan had secured a provisional 6-billion-dollar IMF loan in April. It was followed by a sharp hike in tax revenues amid spiralling inflation.
The ongoing economic crisis has badly affected people in the region, who lack access to water, electricity and even the most basic requirements.
"The department (Pakistan administration) is suppressing us. They are depriving our children from their own waters (Neelum and Jhelum rivers), shouldn't we protest? Why should we sacrifice our resources? We are getting electricity at a much higher price (compared to Pakistan); we have to face load-shedding all the time. It is enough. We have to first look at our rights and our children's rights," Nawaz Mir further said.
The new taxation policies imposed by Islamabad are causing resentment in Gilgit-Baltistan as well.
The business community is on strike and demands the abolition of the CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card). The other demands include the restoration of the 1.2 million rupees income limit for income tax, the announcement of fixed tax scheme for traders, and problems created by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for registration of mobile phones.
"Today we are observing a shutter down strike all across Gilgit-Baltistan. We are protesting against the new tax policies implemented by the FBR. The unjust taxes have put the businessmen in a difficult situation. Taxes on business directly affect the public and the small traders," said a local trader in Gilgit.
Another trader said: "There can be no implementation of taxes in Gilgit-Baltistan, they have already been abolished. We condemn this and will continue to protest against it. Gilgit is an illegally occupied territory (by Pakistan); in Jammu and Kashmir, many subsidies are given to the people. If they continue to impose taxes, we will hold even bigger protests".
People in Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK are finding it hard to make ends meet as unfair taxation by Pakistan administration has badly affected their small businesses.
Under these circumstances, the disgruntled local traders and the people could launch a massive protest against Islamabad in the coming days. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:58 IST

Iran announces further step away from nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday announced steps to further roll back its nuclear commitment and to begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at its Fordow enrichment facility in Qom province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran condemns US sanctions on Supreme leader Khamenei's inner circle

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday condemned fresh US sanctions against top Iranian leadership after an announcement by the White House on the 40th anniversary of the US embassy seizure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:27 IST

Chinese military equipment lack quality, say experts

Beijing [China], Nov 5 (ANI): China is making significant headway in terms of international arms sales, with the country having surged into fifth place globally and now trailing only the USA, Russia, France and Germany respectively. However, there are numerous signs that the quality of Chinese mili

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing father's medical reports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:52 IST

US, India to hold first-ever-tri-service military exercise this month

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 5 (ANI): The United States and India will hold their first-ever tri-service military exercise codenamed Tiger Triumph off the coast of southern India later this month, the US State Department said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:38 IST

Five Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Barak-e-Barak (Logar) [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): At least five Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan police in an operation launched in Shena Qala village of Barak-e-Barak district in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:12 IST

US "terrorism" report restricts chances for dialogue, says North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 5 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday said that the US State Department report released last week describing Pyongyang as a sponsor of "terrorism" is an example of a "hostile policy" by Washington and it is preventing denuclearisation talks from progressing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:46 IST

Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to boost Defence cooperation with Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia where he will discuss modalities pertaining to defence co-production between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:00 IST

Governors of all seven provinces appointed in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A day after relieving governors of all seven provinces, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Monday appointed new governors upon the recommendation of cabinet ministers after a meeting held here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:54 IST

India contributes USD 1 mn for WFP's humanitarian activities in N Korea

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 5 (ANI): As North Korea faces chronic food shortage, India has contributed USD 1 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its humanitarian activities in Pyongyang, the UN agency's monthly report said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:48 IST

Several injured as clash between police, protestors erupt in Santiago

Santiago [Chile], Nov 5 (ANI): Several people injured after clashes between anti-government protestors and police erupted during a rally in the Chilean capital on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:48 IST

Turkish authorities capture sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish authorities have detained the elder sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi and her family in northern Syria, media reported on Monday.

Read More
iocl