Traditional Japanese temple in Narita attracts foreign tourists

Tokyo [Japan], Jan 18 (ANI): Narita International Airport is the main gateway connecting international flights to Tokyo which is 80km away from the airport.

Many travelers waiting for connecting flights chose to visit the area around the airport as it offers them a sneak-peek into Japanese culture and heritage.

The Naritasan Shinshouji Temple provides one such opportunity. It is one of the largest temples in Japan and has a history of over 1000 years.

It is also famous for its 'Goma Praying' or the fire ritual where people offer prayers in front of a consecrated fire.

A major part of the fun lies in visiting 'Naritasan' where traditional stores are lined up.

"My shop sells traditional craftsman's handmade tools. It's a product made from bamboo, and it is a very useful tool for local people in this area, once an agricultural region, " said Ken Fujikura, a shop owner at Fujikura Shouten in Narita.

Narita is a town near the international airport in Tokyo. The area is renowned as a place where the natural eel is harvested. Eel is a popular dish for building stamina in Japanese food culture. It is also popular among tourists.

This area was once brimming with hotels but after the operationalisation of the airport, many of them have become product stores and restaurants.

"Our restaurant used to be a hotel about 50 years ago. Narita is a famous town for eels, so after the airport opened, we changed to an eel restaurant," said Rui Kinoshita who owns a shop in the Kawatomi area.

The new developments in the town have given it a modern look but this area in Narita still allows visitors to enjoy the old Japan. (ANI)

