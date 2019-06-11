Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Around 25 senior civil servants including the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries from key governmental ministries of Gambia are attending the programme, which will go on till June 21, according to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The programme will focus on enabling the participants to gain requisite knowledge and skills in the area of field administration. It integrates cross-country experiences and best practices in field administration and good governance.

This is the first ever such programme organised for senior civil servants from any country in West Africa, the statement said.

"This programme is part of the Government of India's assistance to meet the capacity building needs of The Gambia. The training is fully funded under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme," it said.

NCGG is an autonomous institute under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Bilateral relations between India and Gambia have always remained good with cooperation in Non-Aligned Movement, United Nations and the Commonwealth.

India has extended two concessionary lines of credit of around US$ 6.7 million for a tractor assembly plant project and US$ 10 million for the construction of National Assembly Building complex in Gambia, respectively. (ANI)

