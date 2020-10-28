Transgender shot dead in Pakistan's Mianwali

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): In another incident of lawlessness in Pakistan, unidentified persons shot dead a transgender person in Mianwali on Wednesday, informed police.

The transgender was identified as Arsalan, who was killed when a few men barged into his residence and opened fire on him, reported Geo News.



After killing the victim, the suspects fled from the area.

According to Geo News, the body of the victim has been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Mianwali for postmortem.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are currently trying to identify the culprits using CCTV footage. (ANI)

