Tribal elders call for reopening of education centres for women in Afghanistan's Khost

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 5 (ANI): As the Taliban's crackdown on Afghan women continues to persist, some Tribal elders in the Khost province of Afghanistan urged the authorities to reopen education centres for women and allow them to work in government and non-governmental organizations, TOLO news reported.

According to the elders, if the right choice is not taken, the gap between the Taliban and the populace will only widen.

"The women should be given permission to work in the organizations and it would be better to reopen schools for girls considering the Islamic hijab," said Shahpoor, a tribal elder.

"If there is no, a human would be deaf and blind. We call on all officials of the Islamic Emirate to lighten the candle of our education," said another tribal elder, Simeen Khan Zadran, according to TOLO news.



This occurs at a time when national and worldwide responses to the exclusion of women and girls from education and employment in NGOs have been launched.

The economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains grave.

On December 24, the de facto authorities issued a decree banning women from working in NGOs, TOLOnews reported. This came after they had already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls until what they termed further notice.

The ban on higher education for women in Afghanistan has reportedly drawn widespread reactions from all across the globe and criticism for the Taliban's hardline policies in the country.

After the Taliban seized power, young girls and women in Afghanistan had to suffer the most and they continue to do so as after seizing power and tightening their grip across the Afghan society, the Taliban issued rules requiring women to fully cover their heads if they ride in a public taxi and to be accompanied by a male relative if they travel more than 45 miles. (ANI)

