Tribesmen in Kurram protest against poor law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): A representative organisation of the Chamkani tribe of Kurram in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has protested against the deteriorated law and order situation in the district, local media reported.

The members of the Chamkani Youth Movement gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday to stage their demonstration, The News International reported.

Protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands, the protesters urged the government to take practical and effective steps to maintain law and order.

Quoting the speakers, The News International reported that the Chamkani tribe members had faced a lot of problems and migrated to safer places during the wave of terrorism in the recent past.

They said their area was backward and lacked all basic necessities of life, adding that the restoration of peace was a must for the development of the area and people, per the media outlet.



Separately, residents of Swat took to the streets on Wednesday against the fresh wave of terrorism in the area, as per Dawn newspaper.

On Tuesday, an explosion took place in Swat's Bara Bandai area and the death toll of the blast has reached eight, as per reports. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement cited by Dawn had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in August, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had admitted an adjournment motion on the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the Swat area and other districts of Malakand division and tribal districts for general discussion, local media reported.

Concerns were expressed over the movement of militants in various parts of the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand Division.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed has accused the country's Shahbaz Sharif-led government of being responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the division.

Earlier, it was reported that a district of Balochistan province has been witnessing the law and order situation for the last several months, raising a question mark about the administration.

Dawn newspaper reported that a member of the provincial assembly from the Chagai constituency Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hasni made this statement while speaking to journalists after visiting a man who allegedly received bullet injuries during a robbery attempt near the Pak-Iran border area. (ANI)

