Tripura CM, Bangladesh Minister lay foundation stone for third Indo-Bangla border haat at Kamalpur

Tripura [India], February 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, along with Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, laid the foundation stone for the third Indo-Bangla border haat at Kamalpur under Dhalai district on Thursday. The border haat will be known as Kamalpur-Kumraghat border haat.

Already, there are two operational border Haats located at Tripura Kamalasagar and Srinagar under Sepahijala and South Tripura district. Apart from that, announcements of three new projects with similar trade facilities for both countries would be set up in North Tripura, South Tripura and Khowai district of Tripura.

Addressing the function organised at Kamalpur, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi recalled how India stood solid beside Bangladesh in its critical times and lauded the role that Tripura people played during the Liberation War.

"People of Tripura gave shelter to 14 to 15 lakh Bangladeshi freedom fighters. And, 80 per cent of the refugees entered Indian territory through Agartala. So, we are always grateful to the people of Tripura," he said.

"Your Chief Minister wants to make Tripura a progressive state. He has informed me of several international routes that could be used for enhancing trade activities and I am hopeful that Indo-Bangla trade through Tripura will reach new heights in the days to come," he added.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that today, trade relations between India and Bangladesh are reaching new heights. Export from Tripura increased exponentially. And, this has become possible because of the united efforts of PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"Not only that, for the first time, a consignment of 50 sacks of cement arrived at Sonamura from Bangladesh because of the blessings of Sheikh Hasina. Both the Prime Ministers are driving their countries towards new feats of development and growth," he said.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Duraiswamy spoke about the new trade projects coming up in Tripura

"Today foundation stone for the third border haat has been laid at Kamalpur. Three more such markets are going to be set up at Belonia under South Tripura district, North Tripura district and Khowai. These projects have played an anchor role in the expansion of trade between two countries, improvement in the livelihood of the border population, creation of employment opportunities etc.", he said.

"There are altogether two integrated check-posts, 6 land custom stations and two border haats. On-demand basis new priority-items are being incorporated in the product list as priority items and hopefully, this region shall fetch more economic benefits in the days to come," he added.

The new border haat would be ready at a cost of over Rs 5 crore in an area of 75 square kilometres. Hundred vendors from each side would be allowed to operate once it goes operational. (ANI)

