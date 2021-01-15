Trudeau, Macron express concern over Human rights situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Toronto [Canada], January 15 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said on Thursday.

"The leaders discussed relations with China, with Prime Minister Trudeau expressing concern about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and recent arrests in Hong Kong," a readout stated.

Last week, Canada joined other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies -- the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom -- in expressing concern about the recent arrest of dissidents in Hong Kong.



Additionally, Canada has introduced restrictions on imports from China's Xinjiang province, where Western nations said that the Chinese authorities have perpetrated systematic human rights abuses against the Uyghurs.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

The tense relationship between Ottawa and Beijing has been further exacerbated by Canada's condemnation of Chinese law on national security in Hong Kong.

The draconian National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese Communist Party criminalises secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)

