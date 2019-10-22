Trudeau set to lead Canada's next government: Exit polls

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals are winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News.



The Liberals were leading or elected in 146 out of 304 electoral districts that had reported results by about 10:30 p.m.



According to CBC's projections, the Liberals take most of the seats in Atlantic Canada which is considered as a stronghold for the party.

The projections indicated that the Liberals are keeping six of seven seats in Newfoundland and Labrador but are expected to losing St. John's East to the NDP's Jack Harris.

The Canadian Parliament has 338 seats and the party that wins the majority of those seats - 170 or more - forms a majority government and can easily pass legislation. But the polls predict no party will win a majority this election. In that scenario, the parties must team up to form a government and pass legislation.

Canadians cast their ballot on Monday. Polling stations on the eastern side of the country opened at 8:30 a.m. (local time), Al Jazeera reported.

Around 27.4 million people are eligible to vote at one of the approximately 20,000 polling places across the country.

The projection has come as a relief to Trudeau whose campaign was marred by a corruption scandal and other controversies. The polls also projected that Conservative leader Andrew Scheer loses his chance to form the next government. (ANI)

