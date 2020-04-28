True reflection of India 'genuine friendship' for Bhutan: Tshering thanks PM Modi for medical supplies

Thimphu [Bhutan], April 28 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for sending a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine, saying the generous assistance and uninterrupted supply of goods during coronavirus crisis was a true reflection of India's "genuine friendship and care" for Bhutan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Tshering said that the supplies, critical even during normal times, are "invaluable" in these hours of coronavirus. "Thank you for keeping your words", said Tshering according to a statement by Bhutan Prime Minister's office.

India has sent a consignment of medical supplies, including Hydroxychloroquine, under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bhutan to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus.

The consignment was handed over by Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to Bhutan Health Minister Dechen Wangmo on Monday.

"Prime Minister Lotay Tshering thanked Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for critical medical supplies the Indian government donated under the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund," the statement said

"In the letter sent today, Lyonchhen said the generous medical assistance and facilitation of uninterrupted supply of goods into Bhutan despite lockdown in India was a true reflection of India's genuine friendship and care for Bhutan," it added.

The consignment includes hydroxychloroquine, goggles, and paracetamol, among others.

Bhutan has so far reported seven coronavirus cases.

During his talks with Bhutan counterpart Lotay Tshering on April 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured India's support to Thimphu in fighting coronavirus.

On March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders where he initiated a COVID-19 emergency fund for the regional bloc with an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund to assist the member countries in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

