Trump claims China moving troops to Hong Kong border

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong.
This comes as the region grapples with mass protests which have affected Hong Kong's economy and air travel, amongst other things.
"Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!" he tweeted.
Trump also questioned why he was being blamed for the "problems" in the region.
"Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can't imagine why?" he asked.
The US President's tweets come as violent clashes broke out between police in riot gear and protesters at Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday. Flights from Hong Kong were cancelled or delayed for the second consecutive day, as hordes of protesters blocked departure areas.
At least four people were detained from the latest clashes.
Amidst the chaos, protesters detained a reporter for Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times and zip-tied him to a luggage cart.
"Fu Guohao, reporter of GT website is being seized by demonstrators at HK airport. I affirm this man being tied in this video is the reporter himself. He has no other task except for reporting. I sincerely ask the demonstrators to release him. I also ask for the help of West reporters," Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-chief of the Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted.
The reporter has since been rescued by the police and sent to the hospital.
"We're still learning about his injury conditions. Thanks for everyone's concern. I'd like to take this opportunity to condemn all acts of violence against journalists. All reporters in HK, please be careful," the editor added.
Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.
Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.
China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism." (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:42 IST
