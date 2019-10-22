Trump congratulates Justin Trudeau for his 'wonderful, hard-fought victory'

Washington [US], Oct 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wonderful and hard-fought victory" in the election.



"Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard-fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!" Trump tweeted.



Trump's congratulatory tweet came after CBC and CTV news projected that Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party would to return to power, but as a minority government -- which would be a partnership with one or more other parties.



The Liberals were leading or elected in 146 out of 304 electoral districts that had reported results by about 10:30 p.m.



The Canadian Parliament has 338 seats and the party that wins the majority of those seats - 170 or more - forms a majority government. But the polls predict no party will win a majority this election. In that scenario, the parties must team up to form a government. (ANI)

