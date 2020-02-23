Trump congratulates Sanders who appears to be winning Nevada caucuses

Washington [US], Feb 23 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump has congratulated US Senator Bernie Sanders who is coming ahead in the Saturday Nevada caucuses, according to early results.

"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, and don't let them take it away from you!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In a separate Tweet, Trump ironically retweeted a comment from Fox News regarding Kremlin reportedly backing Bernie Sanders' bid to win the White House.

"Why didn't somebody tell me this?" Trump wrote commenting on reporter Jon Scott's Tweet.

With over four per cent of the Nevada caucuses votes counted, Sanders has 54.1 per cent, while Joe Biden has 17.8 per cent. Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg has 8.8 per cent, while Senator Elizabeth Warren has 10.1 per cent.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that on February 12, a senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) told members of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee that Russia was allegedly interfering in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that US lawmakers had been informed about alleged Russian assistance to Sanders.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in the US or any other country's elections or internal affairs. (Sputnik/ANI)

