Trump expected to announce Israel, Bahrain peace agreement

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a peace agreement between Israel and Bahrain later on Friday, Israeli media reported.



A source familiar with the matter told the Jerusalem Post that Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa would be visiting Washington before the scheduled ceremony for Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the White next Tuesday.

The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. US officials have repeatedly said they are holding negotiations with other Arab countries that can follow the UAE example and reach a peace agreement with Israel. Bahrain and Sudan are considered as the most likely nations in the region to do so.(ANI/Sputnik)

