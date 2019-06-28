Trump meets Abe at G20 amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 summit here on Friday, a day after the United States President appeared to reignite a controversy over an earlier report that he was considering the possibility of terminating the post-world war defence pact with Japan -- the backbone of the alliance between the two countries.

Trump, speaking in an interview on Wednesday with Fox Business, noted that under the pact, which he has lambasted as unfair, Japan wouldn't have to help the US if it were attacked, though Washington would be required to come to Tokyo's aid.

"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III," he said.

"We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. But if we're attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us. They can watch it on a Sony television," the president added.

In addition, Tokyo and Washington are currently engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump's administration seeks to lower the U.S. trade deficit.

The Japan Times reported that Trump arrived here on Thursday evening (local time), welcomed by the storm, tight traffic control and protesters in the city, to attend the two-day gathering of world leaders that kicks off here on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G20 summit.

Meanwhile, Abe, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here earlier on Thursday agreed to hold a 'two-plus-two' dialogue of their foreign and defence ministers before the Japanese Prime Minister's scheduled visit to India later this year.

The top-level talks to discuss issues related to policy and security was decided at a meeting between Modi and Abe during their meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka yesterday.

However, the date of the meeting was not announced. "The date of the meeting will be discussed but the meeting will take place before Abe's visit," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

On interconnectivity, the two leaders discussed briefly Asia-Pacific and joint infrastructural programs in the neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka. Modi appreciated the role of Japan PM on infrastructural projects in the northeastern parts of India. He also appreciated the Japan contribution infrastructural projects especially in North East of India.

There was also a brief discussion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor and on the convention centre being built in Varanasi. Both leaders held a review of progress in this regard. (ANI)

