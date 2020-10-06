Trump says he's leaving hospital today and urges people 'not to be afraid of COVID'

Washington DC [USA], October 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM (local time), where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19, and urged people to not be afraid of the virus.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," tweeted the US President.

Trump further mentioned that he was feeling better than he was 20 years ago.



"We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said.

On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Soon afterwards, Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and his personal attendant Nick Luna had also tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

