US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

Trump to not impose new tariffs on Chinese goods

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 29 : China on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump has agreed to not impose further tariffs on Chinese exports.
According to Xinhua, the decision was taken during the talks between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G -20 Summit in Osaka. Beijing and Washington have decided to declare a "ceasefire in their global trade war", the state-run news agency reported.
"(They) agreed that China and the United States should resume economic and trade discussions on the basis of equality and mutual respect," said the report, carried on their website on Saturday.
During their first meet after talks to end the trade war collapsed in May, Trump and Xi decided to hold reach a truce amidst the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries, saying dialogue is better than friction and confrontation.
"I will say that this can be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that will be truly monumental," Trump said at the start of talks with President Xi.
"But one basic fact remains unchanged -- China and the US benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation," Xi said, adding, "Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation."
Last month, the US President had imposed tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese imports and threatened to extend those to another USD 300 billion of goods, effectively everything China exports to the United States. China retaliated with tariffs on US imports.
Trade tensions between the two countries began when Trump said "very unfair" trade practices were undertaken by China against the US.
Extensive trade talks between Washington and Beijing began following a Trump-Xi meeting in November 2018 at the G20 in Argentina but unexpectedly collapsed in May, with both sides blaming one another.

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:38 IST

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:14 IST

'Productive discussion' with 'critical ally': Ivanka sums up...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive dialogue" and also termed India a "critical ally".

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Here's how PM responded to Scott Morrison's 'Kithana ache he Modi' remark

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some fun moments from the hectic schedule of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took to Twitter to celebrate their friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:19 IST

Dialogue better than friction, confrontation: Xi to Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Striking an optimistic note, the United States and China on Saturday decided to hold talks to reach a truce amidst the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries, saying dialogue is better than friction and confrontation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:29 IST

'Kithana ache he Modi': Australian PM celebrates friendship with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some moments from the hectic schedule of G-20 Summit to celebrate his friendship with Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart to mark their meeting.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:38 IST

'Spectacular job!' Trump praises Saudi Prince at G20 in Osaka,...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on the last day of the ongoing G20 summit here on Saturday and agreed to intensify the fight against terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:20 IST

PM Modi meets Indonesia's Prez Joko Widodo at G-20 summit in...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the final day of the ongoing 14th G20 summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:16 IST

Boris Johnson claims he is not avoiding scrutiny

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday insisted that his refusal to not partake in a debate with leadership rival Jeremy Hunt is not an attempt to avoid scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 05:25 IST

French Court orders to end life support for man in vegetative state

Paris [France], June 29 (ANI): A top court here on late Friday ruled in favour of removing life support from a man who has been in a vegetative state since more than a decade.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Venezuela migrant crisis to become world's largest by 2020: Report

Medellin [Colombia], June 29 (ANI): The Venezuelan exodus may exceed eight million people by the end of next year, which would make it the largest migration crisis in the world, according to a special report issued by the Organisation of American States (OAS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:32 IST

Vienna meeting is 'last chance' to save 2015 nuclear deal, Iran warns

Vienna [Austria], June 29 (ANI): Iran on Friday warned that the diplomatic meeting in Vienna among the remaining signatories of the embattled 2015 nuclear deal may be the "last chance" to save the historic accord.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 04:06 IST

US will sanction any country that buys oil from Iran, says special envoy

London [UK], June 29 (ANI): The United States will put sanctions on any country that imports Iranian oil, and no exemptions are currently in place, US special envoy for Iran said here on Friday.

Read More
iocl