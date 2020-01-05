Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump's claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi won't hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Minister Mohsin Jawadi here on Sunday.

"India and Iran share a strong, mature relationship, one which is above such assertions. I don't think any such incident could affect the ties between tho countries," said Jawadi, Iran's Deputy Minister for Cultural Guidance, in response to a question on Trump's claims.

In his statement after the US airstrikes in Baghdad, Trump had said that slain Iranian military commander Soleimani had "contributed to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London."

Responding to Trump's warning that the US would bomb sites important to Iranian culture if Tehran retaliates against the assassination, Jawadi said: "We have been facing threats from the US for years. We don't have enmity against anyone. But if someone acts against us, we know how to respond."

Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others was killed in a US airstrike carried out near the Baghdad international airport.

The strike has escalated the tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Iran having vowed to take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. (ANI)