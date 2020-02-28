Trump's India visit demonstrates value US places in partnership with New Delhi: Pompeo

Washington [US], Feb 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit to India demonstrated the value US places on the New Delhi and Washington partnership, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"President @realDonaldTrump's first official trip to India this week demonstrates the value the US places on the #USIndia partnership. Democratic traditions unite us, shared interests bond us, and under the President's leadership our partnership has and will only grow stronger," Pompeo tweeted.

Trump was on a two-day visit to India earlier this week.

Over the course of his nearly-36-hour-long trip, that commenced on Monday, the US President participated in a host of engagements including a roadshow, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, visited the Taj Mahal and held delegation-level talks.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

United States President Donald Trump has described his India visit as "great" and "very successful."

"Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon," Trump tweeted. (ANI)