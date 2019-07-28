Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir more than Pak's expectation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's recent offer to play the role of a mediator on the issue of Kashmir between New Delhi and Islamabad was more than Pakistan's expectation, country's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.

Shah added that India's adamant attitude on Kashmir issue can cost it heavily as the situation in the region is deteriorating, reported Radio Pakistan.

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on July 22, Trump had said that he would love to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and that a request for the same had been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said that Khan's visit made the US realise that Kashmir is a flashpoint which requires an early resolution.

Trump's claim of such a request being made was rejected External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament. He had emphasised that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," he said. (ANI)

