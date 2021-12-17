Trust between India, France developed, considerably in recent years: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Terming India-France relations as historical and dense, French Defence Minister Florence Parly has said that trust between the two countries have developed and blossomed considerably in recent years to such an extent that the distance between the Ganges and the Seine sometimes seems to be lessened.

"Our relationship is not of states to states it is the friendship between two peoples who strongly cherished their diversity and share universal values," said Parly during a webinar and conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and Information system for developing countries and former ambassador of India to France.

Referring to the India-France relations, she said, "It is based on historical and dense relations and this trust we have in each other has developed and blossomed considerably in recent years to such an extent that the distance between the Ganges and the Seine sometimes seems to be lessened."

Parly also said that France and India both are committed to national sovereignty and independence and I think that our industrial partnership is proof of that.

Underlining that France is the country that understands the necessity of the Indian content, Parley said: "We are fully committed to the 'Make-in-India' initiative as well as to do further integration of Indian manufacturers into our global supply chains."



"Make-in-India' has been a reality for the French industry for several years particularly for defence equipment such as submarines," she added.

"We're ready to answer any additional needs or requests that could be made by India. We know that an aircraft carrier will soon be delivered. Aircraft are needed. So we're open and ready to provide any other Rafale if this is India's decision," she added.

Having already received around 30 Rafale combat aircraft from France, the Indian Air Force would start upgrading its fleet of French-origin fighters from January 2022, with India specific enhancements.

"A high-level team of Indian Air Force officers is in France to evaluate the performance of the testbed aircraft with tail number RB-008 at the Istres airbase there. The aircraft has been equipped with all the India Specific Enhancements agreed upon between the two sides in the 2016 contract," government sources told ANI here.

The Minister further emphasised that India and France both promote multilateralism and the defence of rules-based international order.



"When the world and the region experienced such upheavals it's good to refer to rock-solid principles," she added. (ANI)

