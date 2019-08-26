Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Trying to defend Senate Chairman Sanjrani, Qureshi ends up making contrasting statements

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday tried to defend Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani opting out of his pre-scheduled visit to the UAE after the gulf nation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian award, but ended up making contrasting statements on Sunday.
While responding to a media question, Qureshi first said that if the Senate Chairman has cancelled his trip considering the views of Pakistani people, who are protesting against the Indian Government over the abrogation of special status in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, then it is justified. However, he further said Pakistani people are emotional but they should not forget that the UAE has helped the nation financially.
"The Chairman was to visit the UAE with a delegation. He made the decision to not go while considering the views of Pakistani people who are protesting against the Narendra Modi-led government's actions in Kashmir. If he has taken his decision considering these emotions then it is justified," said Qureshi.
"Our people are emotional. We should not forget that the UAE has helped us in hard times. Pakistani should consider that also. When we talk emotionally we forget everything" he said.
Notably, the UAE has provided a bailout package of USD 2 billion to Pakistan.
According to Geo News, Sanjrani was scheduled to visit the UAE, along with his parliamentary delegation, from August 25 to August 28 on the invitation of the UAE government. During the visit, the delegation was slated to hold meetings with the UAE parliamentarians and government officials.
Sources told The Express Tribune that Sanjrani cancelled the visit as he felt that it would "hurt the feelings of the Kashmiri people".
Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and found itself completely isolated on the matter. The country has been snubbed on all fronts, noticeably, by the SAARC countries, most of which have made it clear that the Kashmir issue is India's internal matter.
A similar narrative had played in the aftermath of the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force at Balakot, when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had cancelled a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted by the UAE as the group did not pay heed to Islamabad's demand of rescinding the invitation to India's former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:25 IST

Pakistan: 5 children tested positive for polio, total 58...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least five more children were tested positive for poliovirus in Pakistan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:51 IST

7 killed, 11 Injured in bus accident in China

Beijing [China], Aug 26 (Sputnik/ANI): At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured in a bus accident on a highway in southern China's Guangdong province.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:09 IST

Trump terms S Korea-US joint military exercise 'unnecessary'

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday dubbed recently concluded South Korea-US joint military exercise as "unnecessary" and a "total waste of money".

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:09 IST

Israel carries out 3 airstrikes targetting Lebanese-Syria border

Beirut [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): Israel carried out at least three airstrikes targeting the Lebanese-Syria border area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 06:26 IST

G7 summit: 19 people detained for protests near Biarritz

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): The authorities detained at least 19 people in connection with protests here near the host city of the G7 summit, as per local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:36 IST

Three days of mourning declared after 7 die in mid-air collision...

Mallorca [Spain], Aug 26 (ANI): Three days of official mourning has been declared after seven people, including two children, lost their lives after a helicopter and a small plane collided over Spain's Mallorca on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:16 IST

Joe Walsh to give Trump competition for 2020 Presidential elections

Washington [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Former US Representative Joe Walsh launched his bid for the 2020 Presidential elections on Sunday, directly challenging incumbent US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination for the impending polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:47 IST

Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Jerusalem [Israel], Aug 26 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday night claimed that three rockets were fired from Gaza to Israel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:05 IST

Afghanistan: 3 injured in explosion outside Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least three individuals, including one policeman, were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the holding area of Pakistan's Consulate General here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 03:25 IST

Over 63,000 cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh, 169 people dead

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 63,514 cases of dengue have been reported in Bangladesh, with 169 people having lost their lives to the fever as per the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:32 IST

Sudan: Atleast 62 people dead, 98 wounded due to heavy rainfall

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least 62 people have died while 98 others were wounded after heavy rainfalls and floods devastated Sudan, the country's health ministry stated on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:29 IST

United Airlines to suspend daily flight from Chicago to Hong Kong

Chicago [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): US-headquartered United Airlines is suspending its daily flight service from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Hong Kong from next month.

Read More
iocl