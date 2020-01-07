TTP regains ground in Pak's tribal belt after commander's killing, warns people against playing loud music, polio vaccination

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 7 (ANI): The Taliban">Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, has regained its ground in the tribal belt of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after overcoming the challenges arising out of the killing of its key commander Saifullah Mehsud in Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan media reports, Saifullah Mehsud, the head of TTP's suicide bombing wing, was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside the Guloon camp in Khost province of eastern Afghanistan last month.

Mehsud was the mastermind of a bus attack in Karachi, which killed at least 59 people in 2015. He had claimed the responsibility for the attack. He was also involved in several suicide attacks in the country.

He fled from the country to Afghanistan after a security operation launched in the Waziristan region, according to the report.

Despite multiple operations in FATA-KP, the TTP has resurfaced in the region as Mehsud was trying to unite all the split groups.

In a one-page message seen by the people in Miramshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, the banned jihadist group last year, cautioned the people against playing loud music, polio vaccination and women going out without being accompanied by a man, saying that the people defying the warning will face consequences.

"We remind you [residents] that similar statements issued by the Taliban several times in the past had fallen on deaf ears, but this time we are going to take to task those who violate the Taliban order," the message read.

"There will be no use of DJs, neither inside the house nor in open fields and those ignoring the warning will be responsible for consequences," it added.

Polio workers have been asked to do finger-marking of children during the vaccination campaign but told not to administer polio drops to children or be ready to face dire consequences for defying the instruction.

The pamphlet further prohibited playing loud music on the computer and other shops with a warning that any place from where songs were heard could be blown up any time.

"Women shouldn't go out of their homes alone as it is harmful to our society. There is one informer of Mujahideen in every three people and it was a misconception on the part of the people to think we will not get information about non-compliance of our order. Follow the order or be ready to face the worst consequences," the message concluded.

Analysts note that the TTP's formal resurfacing in the region came in the immediate aftermath of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States.

Khan had reportedly vowed during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington that Islamabad would facilitate the solution eyed by America in Afghanistan. That would require coordination with the Afghan Taliban. (ANI)