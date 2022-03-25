TTP terrorist wanted by Pakistani forces killed in Afghanistan

Kandahar [Afghanistan], March 25 (ANI): Abdul Wahab Larak, a terrorist of banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and wanted by the security forces of Pakistan in numerous terrorist acts was killed by unidentified men in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.

Larak was wanted in several acts of terrorism in Pakistan, especially Sindh province and belonged to the Usman Saifullah Kurd group of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, reported ARY News

He was on the most wanted list of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and joined TTP in August 2020. He was behind the January 2015 suicide attack on imam barakah in Shikarpur which claimed the lives of 53 people and injured 57 others.



He was also involved in planning attacks on army aviation bases, PAF base Samungli, target killings of a minority sect, and multiple attacks in North Waziristan.

This is not the first incident of its kind as TTP leader wanted by Pakistani forces is being assassinated inside Afghanistan and a month back, outlawed TTP top leader and Malakand commander, Mufti Burjan, who was injured in an IED attack in Afghanistan's Kunar, succumbed to his injuries, reported the news channel.

On January 19, a top leader of the banned outfit, Mufti Burjan, was seriously hurt while his driver got killed in an assassination attempt. He was also the shadow governor for the Malakand region in Pakistan. (ANI)

