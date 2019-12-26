Turkey announces military backing to Libya's GNA

Ankara [Turkey], Dec 26 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced military back for Libya's internationally recognised government of National Accord (GNA) following a request by the war-torn country.

In a speech by Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan said he will present a bill in the Turkish Parliament in this regard, Al Jazeera reported.

"Since there is an invitation [from Libya] right now, we will accept it," Erdogan told members of his AK Party. "We will present the motion to send troops [to Libya] as soon as Parliament resumes."

"God willing, we will pass it in Parliament on January 8-9 and thus respond to an invitation" from the Tripoli-based GNA, he said.

GNA-led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj is engaged in a battle with Libyan National Army (LNA). Self-styled LNA led by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Last Month, Turkish and Libyan officials, signed a memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation.

The GNA's cabinet of ministers and Turkish legislators have since ratified the deal.

According to Al Jazeera, Libya has to send an official request for troops on the ground from Tripoli before a motion could be presented in Parliament.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

While the US government has primarily backed the GNA, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with Russia backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation. (ANI)

