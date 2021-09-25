Turkey builds border wall to prevent Afghan refugee influx

Ankara [Turkey] September 25 (ANI): In order to restrain the potential influx of Afghan refugees, Turkey has decided to build a 10 feet high concrete slab.

The decision came in action after some of the refugees fleeing the Taliban's brutality in Afghanistan tried to get into Turkey through neighbouring Iran, CBS News reported.

"I don't have money, I don't have food, I don't have dresses, nothing," said an Afghan refugee who made it into Turkey without permission.

Meanwhile, over 2 million Afghans have already taken refuge in neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran but these countries have now closed their borders, CBS reported.

After Pakistan's closure of the Spin Boldak border, Afghans are dying at this border after Islamabad restricted entry at the key international intersection only to Pakistani or Kandahar identification cardholders.

The Spin Boldak commissioner had also told Pajhwok Afghan News that the closure of some roads and ports in the country by Pakistan had led to more congestion on the Spin Boldak-Chaman road than ever before.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are calling on Pakistan to open the border at the very least on urgent humanitarian grounds.



But Pakistan has contended it has by far taken the highest number of Afghan refugees over the two-decade war.

As per Islamabad figures, the country is currently home to some 1.4 million registered refugees and an estimated 2 million more who are undocumented.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugees are protesting in different parts of the world against the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

A few days ago, Afghans living in Germany and India also held a protest demanding that women's rights should be protected, along with freedom, human rights and civil rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Earlier on August 15, when the Taliban gained control over the capital city of Kabul, anti-Pakistan protests across the globe were organised against Islamabad's role in helping the Taliban.

Protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria against the

Taliban, denouncing their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. Protesters also called for sanctions against Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan. (ANI)

