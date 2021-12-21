Turkey confirms 18,762 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday reported 18,762 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,189,881, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 176 to 80,591, while 24,497 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 351,253 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 124.91 million doses including the booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

