Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Friday reported 18,910 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,266,516, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 133 to 81,258, while 20,351 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 356,106 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Nearly 57 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 127.99 million doses including the booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

