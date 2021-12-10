Turkey confirms 19,696 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday reported 19,696 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,984,407.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 78,602, while 27,263 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.



A total of 350,522 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.46 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.82 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 121.39 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

