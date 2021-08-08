Turkey confirms 25,100 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], August 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday registered 25,100 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,895,841, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 112 to 52,088, while 6,758 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.



A total of 246,037 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.68 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 28.67 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 75.85 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

