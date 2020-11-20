Turkey confirms 4,542 new COVID-19 patients, 430,170 in total

Ankara [Turkey], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported 4,542 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 430,170, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 123 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,943.

A total of 2,918 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 364,573.



The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,850.

A total of 157,756 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 16,781,245.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

