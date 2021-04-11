Turkey confirms 52,676 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], April 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday reported 52,676 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,497 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,798,333, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 248 to 33,702, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,301,217 after 32,539 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,739 in the country, said the ministry.



A total of 302,735 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 41,297,580.

The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 10,896,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

