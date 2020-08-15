Turkey COVID-19 cases rises to 2,46,681

Ankara [Turkey], August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 1,226 to 2,46,861 within the past 24 hours, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"Today, 1,226 new cases have been discovered, the total number of those infected has reached 246,861. 22 patients have died today, the death toll amounts to 5,934 people," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The number of recoveries has increased by 923 to 228,980 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Turkey registered 1,243 new coronavirus cases and 21 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 761,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

