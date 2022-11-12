Turkey: Five Afghan nationals found dead in Ankara

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 12 (ANI): Five Afghan nationals with stab wounds were found dead in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Khaama Press reported on Saturday.

Afghan officials in Turkey confirmed the death of five Afghan nationals in a house in Ankara's low-income Onder area, where refugees from Afghanistan and Syria live.

The investigation of the case has been started, the officials said adding that bodies were taken to a hospital for further examination and forensics but Turkish police did not reveal the identities of these victims to the Afghan embassy.

Khaama Press reported citing the local Turkish media and stated that the authorities started looking for these five Afghans after their families complained of them missing for over a week.

Notably, four million refugees and migrants reside in Turkey, and unlawful activities like the occurrence of homicide and theft keep taking place in the migrant communities.

Afghan refugees who entered Turkey after paying fortunes to human traffickers continue to struggle with a very difficult situation - fearing police may deport them as they are without any official documents or visas.

The plight of Afghan refugees is deteriorating day by day in neighbouring countries as they lie displaced with no roof over their heads and food to eat.



Many of the Afghan refugees in Turkey are attempting to make it to European states where they can appeal for asylum. Tens of thousands of Afghans mostly youth are resorting to dangerous ways to get out of the war-torn nation after the Taliban's takeover on August 15 last year.

Earlier in September, Afghan refugees who were sent back to Afghanistan from Turkey accused the country of mistreatment and complained of human rights violations.

Approximately 1,600 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey to Kabul, TOLOnews reported citing a report as enforced deportations of Afghan refugees have become a regular affair due to the increase in the number of internally displaced persons in Afghnaistan in the past 5 years.

For the past five years, Afghanistan's situation has been a peculiar one in the region with a steady increase of forcibly displaced people every year. Last year, Afghanistan's situation deteriorated dramatically with a 12 per cent increase in forcibly displaced persons by the end of the year compared to end-2020.

Globally, Afghanistan remains the 6th largest IDP country and the largest IDP population in Asia and the Pacific region at 3.5 million -- a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The UNHCR report has argued that durable solutions for Afghans include voluntary repatriation, resettlement to a third country, local integration, naturalization and return to the place of origin prior to displacement.

Earlier in a statement, Amnesty International urged all countries to cease deporting Afghan migrants to Turkey or Iran, where they risk incarceration, torture, other ill-treatment, and forced deportation to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Syrian refugees in Turkey are also targeted by hate speech and hate crimes and are blamed for many of Turkey's social and economic troubles. (ANI)

