Turkey not to join sanctions against Russia: Erdogan's spokesman

Ankara [Turkey], June 27 (ANI/Sputnik) - Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia, acting out for its own economic benefit, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.



"We have stated that we will not join the sanctions. Because it comes from our economic advantage, we are dependent on external energy sources. We have openly declared our position to the West, there is an understanding. The sanctions against Russia will hit, first of all, the Turkish economy, we certainly do not want that," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. (ANI/Sputnik)

