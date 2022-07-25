Turkey: One killed, one injured in Chemical plant fire

Istanbul [Turkey], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): An overnight fire in a chemical processing factory in western Turkiye killed one person and injured another, Ihlas News Agency reported on Monday.

The fire, which happened in an industrial area in the city of Izmir, started during a welding process at around midnight when chemicals were set ablaze, growing considerably in a short time before splashing at an adjacent electronics factory, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished after long hours of work and several minor explosions during the efforts, the report added.



Both the victim and the injured person were reportedly workers in the chemical factory.

Ihlas also noted that the adjacent electronics factory had material damage.

A detailed investigation regarding the cause of the fire is still pending. (ANI/Xinhua)

