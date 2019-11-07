Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey president to visit White House on Nov 13

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:33 IST

Washington [US], Nov 7 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "looks forward to seeing" Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while confirming that his Turkish counterpart has accepted his invitation to visit Washington on November 13.
Trump made the announcement after a "very good call" with Erdogan.
The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes after Erdogan, earlier in the day, announced that the wife of slain Islamic State leader was captured by Ankara and is in Turkey's custody.
Over a telephone call on Wednesday Trump and Erdogan discussed the actions taken by Turkey against the ISIS terrorists.
"Just had a very good call with President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict - including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al Baghdadi," Trump tweeted.
During Wednesday's phone call, the two leaders also discussed the situation at the Turkey-Syria border, which in recent times witnessed an escalation in tensions after Ankara launched a military offensive to push back Kurdish forces into Syria to create a 30 kilometre safe zone.
In the aftermath of the Turkish military operation, Trump had halted negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal with Turkey, raised steel tariffs back up to 50 per cent and imposed sanctions on three senior Turkish officials and Turkey's defence and energy ministries.
However, Trump had lifted all sanctions imposed on Turkey after it agreed to halt its attacks on Kurdish forces and make the ceasefire in Syria permanent.
"Also talked about their Border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics. Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the @WhiteHouse!," he added.
It is not clear how Ankara managed to capture the Baghdadi's unidentified wife. Turkey, earlier this week, had also said that it had captured several of the jihadist's relatives, including his elder sister Rasmiya Awad, in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, in Aleppo province.
The rabid action by Turkey against the ISIS' leader family follows Trump announcement that a most notorious and reclusive Baghdadi blew himself along with his three children up in a tunnel in Syria as he was being chased by US military on October 26.

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:14 IST

30 people killed in attack on mining company's in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ ANI): About 30 people were killed and multiple people injured in an attack on a convoy belonging to the Semafo mining company in eastern Burkina Faso, Lofaso news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:22 IST

False alarm triggers protocols on hijackings at Schiphol...

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 07 (ANI): Spanish airline Air Europa on Wednesday said a "suspicious" incident aboard an airliner that triggered "protocols on hijackings" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was a "false alarm".

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:54 IST

Emergency Situation at Schiphol Airport: Passengers, crew safely...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday said that all passengers and crew members aboard an aircraft, which authorities said is being investigated for a "suspicious situation" by the Dutch Royal Military have deplaned and are safe.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:46 IST

Pak briefs foreign diplomats regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday briefed the heads of foreign missions and their representatives in Islamabad about the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:07 IST

Netherlands: Military police investigating 'suspicious...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): The Dutch Royal Military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:26 IST

India concerned about Kartarpur corridor security, underlying...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, India has reiterated its concerns over looming terror threats and possible use of the corridor for anti-India activity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Anti-govt protesters in Lebanon seek to shut down key state institutions

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 6 (ANI): As anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon entered the third week, the protestors on Wednesday sought to shut down key state institutions in the country until their demands are met.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Mike Pompeo to embark on three-day visit to Germany

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a visit to Germany on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, US State Department said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:32 IST

Jaishankar to officially visit Serbia on November 7

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): With an aim to boost bilateral relations, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Serbia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:58 IST

Nawaz Sharif being given Polonium to die slow death like Yasser...

London [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given polonium, the drug which slowly poisoned Yasser Arafat, famed Palestinian President, to death in 2004.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Over 44,000 cases of Dengue fever registered in Pakistan in 2019

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A record-breaking 44,415 cases of the dengue fever were registered across Pakistan in 2019, while 66 people died from the virus over the year, media reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:31 IST

Moscow: Rajnath Singh co-chairs IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with Russian...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday co-chaired the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) meeting along with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu here.

Read More
iocl