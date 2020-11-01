Turkey puts death toll from Izmir quake at 37

Ankara [Turkey], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from an earthquake in the western Izmir province had climbed to 37, with hundreds more injured.



"We have [confirmed] 37 deaths, with 103 people rescued from under the debris," Erdogan said after arriving in Izmir from the eastern Van region.

A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. The shock reached the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, killing two teenagers and injuring 20 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

