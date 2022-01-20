Turkey, Qatar reach deal with Taliban on security at Kabul Airport: Report

Ankara [Turkey], January 20 (ANI): Turkey and Qatar have reached an agreement with the Taliban on the issue of maintaining security at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik.

"Negotiations in Kabul are ongoing. Our delegation is there. An agreement has been reached on the issue of security," Sputnik quoted a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.

However, discussions are continuing regarding the calculation of the cost of this process, the sources said



"The negotiation process is taking place in a constructive manner," the source informed further.

It came after the second round of negotiations over the running of Afghanistan's airports had begun with a Qatar-Turkish company earlier this month.

The Deputy Head of Civil Aviation, Ghulam Gilani Wafa, earlier in January had said the Afghan side will attempt to find the best choice when signing the contract, according to TOLOnews.

"Today, we started online negotiations and they will continue until we reach a decision on the contract. We will start face-to-face negotiations if we feel it is needed," Gilani Wafa had said. (ANI)

