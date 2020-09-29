Turkey reports 1,412 daily COVID-19 cases, 315,845 in total

Ankara [Turkey], September 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases increased by 1,412 on Monday, raising the total number of diagnosed patients to 315,845, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 65 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,062, according to the data shared by the ministry.



A total of 1,422 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 277,052 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 6.5 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,596.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

