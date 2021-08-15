Turkey reports 19,949 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday registered 19,949 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,059,806, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 145 to 53,005, while 15,364 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.



A total of 284,947 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 43.87 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 32.69 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 83.12 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

