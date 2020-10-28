Turkey reports 2,209 new COVID-19 cases, 366,208 in total

Ankara [Turkey], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported 2,209 new COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, raising the total number of diagnosed patients to 366,208.

Meanwhile, 76 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,950, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Turkish health professionals conducted 127,651 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 13,478,452.

In addition, 1,511 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 317,519 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,827.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. (ANI/Xinhua)